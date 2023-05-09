Ujjain: Congress workers break earthen pots to highlight potable water crisis

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers led by City Congress Committee president Ravi Bhadoria on Monday took out a rally from Chamunda Mata Mandir Chauraha to Dewasgate to protest Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) and PHED decision to supply water on alternate days.

Congress workers staged a dharna at PHED office and handed over a memorandum to the UMC deputy commissioner and senior officer of PHED. Bhadoria led the demonstration by carrying an earthen pot on his head. Other workers accompanied him with empty buckets and pots. At PHE office, the Congressmen broke the pots to register their protest.

Badoria said that MiC’s decision of alternate day water supply was wrong and should be changed. The residents of the city should be provided water. He claimed that people were worried and supply system had come to a standstill. Even drinking water was not available in sufficient quantity in many settlements in many areas.

He claimed that artificial water crisis was created by PHE officials. He further said that though water was being supplied on alternate days, people were being charged bill for the entire 30 days of a month.

The Congress demonstrators said that potable water should be made available in sufficient quantity. Water should be given to tankers in every township of the city. He warned of agitation if their demands were not met. Hundreds of Congressmen including Ravi Rai, Maya Trivedi, Vivek Yadav, Chetan Yadav, Ashok Bhati and Deepak Mehra were present in the demonstration.