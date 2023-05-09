Ujjain: 50-bedded general ward dedicated to public at Madhav Nagar Hospital

Guests inspect facilities at Government Madhav Nagar Hospital in Ujjain on Monday. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Newly-constructed 12 bedded high dependency unit, 10-bedded paediatric intensive care unit and 50-bedded general ward of Government Civil Hospital Madhav Nagar were inaugurated in presence of chief guest and higher education minister Mohan Yadav, MP Anil Firojia and MLA Paras Jain.

Yadav said that the new ward built on the second floor of the hospital would be named after former MLA late Babulal Mahere.

He said that during the Corona period, the name of Madhav Nagar Hospital was on everyone’s lips. The health staff, doctors and health workers did a commendable job during that dreadful period and definitely deserve congratulations. The facilities provided by the government in Madhav Nagar Hospital should be operated properly. Lift would be installed in the hospital soon. The minister said that along with the patient coming from outside, food would also be provided free of cost to a helper. He asked the health staff to properly serve patients coming from outside.

Firojia said that construction work of ICU and general ward was done in Madhav Nagar Hospital at a cost of more than Rs 2 crore. Like private hospitals, all facilities were being provided in government hospitals as well. The services rendered by the health staff by risking their lives during Covid-19 were commendable. He said that efforts would be made to make air conditioned dormitories with lock rooms for attendants of the patients.

Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, BJP presidents Vivek Joshi (urban), Bahadur Singh Bormundla (rural) also addressed the programme.

During the inauguration, Dr HP Sonania gave detailed information about the wards. The wards were constructed with sanctioned budget of Rs 2,38,69,000 from the public works department, the nodal agency. With the construction of the said unit and general ward, Ujjain city and nearby far-flung areas will get the benefit of high-level health services. The cost of 12-bedded HDU on the ground floor of Madhav Nagar Hospital was Rs 44.76 lakh, the cost of 10-bedded PICU was Rs 71.78 lakh and the cost of Rs 50-bedded general ward on the second floor was Rs 122.15 lakh.

Guests honoured Dr Bhojraj Sharma, Dr HP Sonania, Dr Vikram Raghuvanshi, store keeper Ramsia Tiwari and other health workers by presenting mementos for their excellent services during Covid-19.