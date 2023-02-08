Ujjain: Congress to take out padyatra in all wards

City Congress Committee president Ravi Bhadoria addresses a press conference, in Ujjain on Wednesday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party is all set to take out padyatras in all the ward and blocks of the city and it would be a public dialogue programme to mark the extension of the successful Bharat Jodo Yatra, said city Congress committee president Ravi Bhadoria said this during a press conference on Wednesday.

Bhadoria said Bhadoria said that ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan’ already started on January 26 and now padyatras will be taken out by hoisting the Congress flag in each ward and meeting and door-to-door public contact will be done. Material related to the message of Rahul Gandhi will be distributed. People will be provided information about the failure of the Modi government. Bhadoria charged that no development has taken place in the city as being propagated by the BJP’s State government during its ongoing Vikas Yatra.

There was no board of public representatives for two years in the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC). It has been more than six months for the present BJP board, yet all the roads of the city are dilapidated. The strike of the construction agencies has been going on for a long time. The UMC is drowning in the debt of Rs 70 crore and the government is unable to pay the outstanding amount of Rs 150 crore to the UMC.

