Ujjain: MiC okays road widening between KD Gate-Imli Tiraha, Mayor Chowpaty

A meeting of MiC in progress, in Ujjain on Wednesday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) will shortly start the much-awaited KD Gate, Imli Tiraha (tri-junction widening road, drain and water supply and external electrification construction works. Mayor Chowpaty will be constructed at Mahakal Vanijyik Kendra located in Nanakheda area.

This decision was taken in the Mayor-in-Council (MiC) meeting held under the chairmanship of Mayor Mukesh Tatwal on Wednesday. Commissioner Roshan Kumar Singh was also present. Decisions on registering new 170 beneficiaries in new DPR to provide them houses under BLC component of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, construction of RCC four-lane from Nakshatra Hotel to Pingleshwar to Undasa, installing central lighting and construction of dividers from Sindhi Colony intersection to Harifatakk overbridge were taken during the meeting

Besides, it also okayed allotment of EWS residential units at Kanipura area under AHP component of Pradhan Awas Yojana for 3 applicants of remaining 6 divyang category, allotment of shops constructed on the land of Shri Mahakal Lok by the Ujjain Smart City Limited and UMC.

Similarly, approval was also given for vehicle parking contract for next three years at the UMC’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee Multilevel Parking located at Mirza Naeem Baig Marg and simplification of illegal tap connection regularisation process and up-gradation of urban area roads under Kayakalp Abhiyan. It was also decided that residential, public, semi-public and commercial constructions will be made on the land of Shanti Nagar-Manchaman-Kavelu Karkhana areas.

Read Also Ujjain: NSS volunteers extended full support during painting contest

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)