Ujjain: Congress targets BJP over RDGMC muddle & deaths due to pandemic

District Congress Committee (urban) has raised question on deaths of Covid-19 patients and muddle in the RD Gardi Medical College (RDGMC) on Saturday.

Acting president Ashok Bhati said that state government and the local administration turned deaf ears to the mismanagement in RDGMC which has been exposed by patients and their relatives from time to time.

They failed to address the issue and continued to overlook the flaws of the RDGMC management, consequently many innocent Covid-19 patient lost their lives.

Bhati also accused the BJP government for sanctioning Rs 4 crore per month to the RDGMC for the benefit of the trustees.

He also launched scathing attack on BJP leaders and party workers for keeping mum over deaths of Covid-19 patients in the city. He told that after lockdown the Congress will launch a campaign against the BJP to expose the corruption done by the ruling party in purchasing medicines, kits, and launching awareness programmes for coronavirus pandemic.