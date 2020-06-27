Ujjain: Congress opposes new route of Mahakaleshwar Sawari

District Congress Committee (DCC) opposed the new route of Mahakaleshwar Sawari (procession) in a press conference held on Friday. The party functionaries also demanded changing present entry system for ‘Mahakal Darshan’ and reopening of all religious places and food outlets of the city.

DCC (urban) president Mahesh Soni and DCC (rural) president Kamal Patel organised a press conference at the party office at Kshirsagar where they told that devotees from across the country visit Ujjain to be a part of famous Mahakal’s Sawari in the month of Shravan therefore there should not be any change to curtail the present route of the ‘sawari’. Congress also demanded to lift the ban on devotees to watch the sawari.

They further said, “Without any change in traditional form, the sawari should be taken out; so far as question of crowding and maintaining of social distancing, the administration should strictly make people to comply with social distancing on sawari routes.” The party functionaries also demanded to allow to start traditional worship at all the temples of the city, and also allow to lodges and hotels of the city to function smoothly, so that the outsiders may not face any problem to stay in the city.