Ujjain: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan banks on facilities to devotees keeping Simhastha, 2028 in mind

Chief Minister reviews the progress of construction and development works under phase-2 of ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ in Ujjain on Wednesday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inspected Koti Teerth development work being done under the second phase in Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple complex, here on Wednesday evening. The CM reviewed the construction work of the second phase in the control room located at Mahakal Lok. He instructed that the speed and quality of construction work should be taken care of. He said that construction work should be completed according to the time limit. ‘Development around Mahakal Lok and facilities for devotees should be done keeping Simhastha Fair-2028 in mind’, the CM said.

In the meeting, collector Kumar Purushottam gave detailed information about various construction works of the second phase through Power Point presentation. He informed that the work of Shikhar Darshan, emergency gate, renovation of Koti Teerth and facade is being completed with speed. In the second phase, the work of upgradation of Maharajwada complex and reuse of heritage dharamshala, construction of Maharajwada basement parking, development of Neelkanth forest road and Neelkanth forest is also going on. All the above construction works will be completed by the month of June.

Along with this, Shikhar Darshan, emergency entry and exit route, laser and water screen show, facade of Shri Mahakaleshwar temple complex, development of internal complex, beautification of Nandi hall, work of integration of Maharajwada complex in Mahakaleshwar temple complex, dharamshala and the construction work of Annakshetra is also being done in the second phase. Collector informed that some works of the second phase would be completed by the month of July.

The collector also gave information about the income and expenditure of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee in the meeting and said that in the year 2020-21, the total income of the temple was Rs 22 crore, whereas in the year 2021-22, income of Rs 46.51 crore has been generated. At present, ever since the inauguration of Shri Mahakal Lok, there is an income of Rs 7.74 crore per month. There is also a plan to construct Bhakt Niwas on 16 hectare of land, where 2250 rooms, two thousand cars and 100 buses can be parked.