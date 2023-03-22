Indore: Water recharge units in 80k households help push city's groundwater level by 1.5 meters

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thanks to Indoreans! The total groundwater level of the city has increased by 1.5 meters as over 80,000 households have installed water recharge units. In addition, 101 Amrit Sarovars (ponds) have been created, and several other ponds have been rejuvenated in the district.

As a result, these ponds are providing water for agriculture in rural areas while also increasing the groundwater level. Due to the water conservation work done at a grand scale in Indore, there is a possibility of Indore receiving awards in four categories at this year's National Water Awards.

The Indore Municipal Corporation carried out a water recharging campaign in the city for four months before the last monsoon, and units for water recharging were set up in 82,658 institutions, houses, industrial areas, schools, colleges, and religious places, among other locations. In addition, 107,000 houses were tagged with a geo-tagging system. The corporation also used reverse boring to direct millions of liters of rainwater into the groundwater at 10 to 12 places, including industrial areas, universities, Kanha catchment area, and Pipalyahana.

The impact of these efforts to install water harvesting units is such that in colonies where the groundwater level was 200 meters below the surface, water is now available at a depth of 40 to 50 meters. Additionally, due to the creation of ponds and water conservation measures, the total water level in Indore city has increased by 1.5 meters. These efforts have contributed to making Indore a leading city in water conservation and management.

