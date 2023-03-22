Indore: Fly to Sharjah thrice a week from March 31 

Photo: Pexels

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Come March 31, the financial capital of the State will be connected to a new international destination. Air India Express has announced the roll-out of Indore-Sharjah flight thrice a week from this day and has offered an inaugural fare of Rs 9,727 (AED 399) (one way). This will increase the frequency of international flights from the city from one to four per week.

At present the Indore-Dubai-Indore flight is being operated once a week and the new service to another popular city of UAE-Sharjah is expected to be a big hit with the international flyers of the State.

‘Air India Express is going to introduce a flight for Sharjah from the city from March 31, under the Summer schedule of flights. The flight will be operated on Monday, Friday and Saturday. Flight IX-255 will depart from the city at 10.30 am and reach Sharjah at 12.10 (Sharjah standard time). In the return journey, the flight will depart from Sharjah early morning at 3.00 (Sharjah standard time) and land here at 7.35 am. The ticket booking has been opened. The airline is offering a special one-way inaugural fare of Rs 9,727 (AED 399 ). There is plan to organise an inauguration ceremony at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on March 31,’ an official of the airline informed on Tuesday on the condition of not quoting his name.

TK Jose, Chairman of MP Chapter of Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI), said that following the end of Covid pandemic, the number of international passengers from the city is continuously rising. It is really a proud moment for the city as well as for the state that fights for Sharjah are being rolled-out thrice a week from the next week.

Air India Express to operate flight for Dubai

Following the sale of Air India and Air India Express to Tata Group, Air India has shut down the operation of Indore-Dubai flight from March 20 Sunday. In place of Air India, now Air India Express is going to introduce this flight from March 31. The airline has started the ticket bookings from Tuesday, with a special fare of Rs 10,777.