Indore: Clerk embezzles Rs 1 crore, suspended

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A case of embezzlement of Rs 1 cr has surfaced in the collector’s office following an audit by Treasuries and Accounts department officials conducted last week.

Milap Chouhan, a clerk in the Accounts department at the collector’s office, who is accused of the crime, has been suspended and posted in Mhow during the period of his suspension.

He has been accused of diverting the money into three accounts, including that of his wife and a private firm, Extreme Solutions. Collector Ilayaraja T has constituted a committee to investigate the whole case and subsequently an FIR will be lodged against the suspended clerk if he is found guilty.

Collector Ilayaraja informed here on Monday that the embezzlement was detected when the officials of the Treasuries and Accounts department inspected the Accounts branch of the collector’s office on March 16 and 17. During the investigation, it came to light that the salary account number of clerk Milap Chouhan is in the name of Manisha Bai and Extreme Solution Vendor. He carried out the embezzlement in FY 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23.

The investigation revealed that Chouhan had deliberately inserted both bank accounts in the system wherein payments made from the office went into these accounts.

Collector Ilayaraja said that according to initial estimates, the embezzlement was around Rs 1 cr, but it could be more. The embezzled amount would be recovered from Chouhan, he added. Chouhan was absent from work on Monday, but his office was searched.

ADM Rathod leads investigation team

Collector Ilayaraja said a three-member investigation committee has been formed, and ADM Rajesh Rathod will lead the team. The other two members are SDM Munish Singh Sikarwar and district treasury officer Ter Singh Baghel.

