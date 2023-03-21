Indore: Cong takes out Samvidhan Samman Yatra

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Marking the third anniversary of the ouster of the Kamal Nath-led government in the state, Congress on Monday took out a ‘Samvidhan Samman Yatra’ from Jawaharlal Nehru statue to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar statue. Congress leaders and workers carrying placards took out the march while shouting slogans against the BJP government in the state.

Addressing the rally, party leaders said that a “dirty game of politics” was played in Madhya Pradesh in 2020 (when the party was ousted from power). “In 2018, people of Madhya Pradesh had given their mandate to Congress, but BJP could not handle its defeat. Democracy was strangled and murdered and the incident became the stigma for the state,” party leaders said.

They added that conditions in the state are worsening under the Shivraj-led government as unemployment, crime against women and tribals, and mafia-raj is increasing in the state for the last three years.

Congress leaders said that former chief minister and state Congress president Kamal Nath called for taking out the Yatra. “Now we are preparing for the battle of 2023 (Assembly polls), for which we have taken an oath. Congress has and will continue working for the people,” party leaders pledged.

Various Congress leaders including co-in charge of district Congress committee Mahendra Singh Parmar, district president Sadashiv Yadav, MPCC secretary Rajesh Choukse, Jadu Singh Dhanawat, Vinay Bakliwal, Chintu Choukse, Johar Manpurwala, Kiran Jireti and others were present.