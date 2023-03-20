Indore: Thieves break into Dal Mill owner's bungalow, tie the security guard and decamp with valuables worth lakhs of rupees

Pune: Rs 3.8 lakh cash gutted as ATM catches fire during theft bid | File photo

Indore: A group of three thieves tied the security guard of a house of a Dal Mill owner in the South Tukoganj area and decamped with valuables worth lakhs of rupees on Sunday night.



According to the police, the incident is of Princes' Park. The theft happened at Dal Mill owner Ramavatar Jaju.



Police said that the miscreants entered through the boundary wall at around 2 am. They first tied the hands and legs of security guard Mangilal and gagged his mouth. As one of them kept a check on Mangilal, the other two miscreants entered the bungalow and decamped valuables worth lakhs of rupees.



The passersby saw the security guard in the morning after which they informed the police. After the information, the team Crime Branch and FSL reached the spot.



According to TI Kamlesh Sharma, Mangilal's statement is changing constantly. Ramavtar's family has gone out to Gummi. According to the police, the thieves are being searched by the nearby CCTV cameras.