Ujjain: City reports 155 of 157 new COVID cases

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The city reported a record 155 new cases among the 157 who tested positive for corona across the district on Friday.

As per the corona health bulletin released by local administration at 11:30pm on Friday, a total of 157 people tested corona positive in the district. Among the new patients 155 are from the city while Mahidpur reported 1 more case and Ghattiya reported another case.

The number of people who are under treatment for corona in the district has gone up to 974. As of today, 954 corona patients out of 974 patients are under home isolation.

The tally of Ujjain has gone up to 20,223 and the toll is 171.

As per health bulletin, out of 2,224 samples, 157 cases of corona positive patient were reported from Ujjain. No new cases were reported from, Khachrod, Barnagar, Nagda and Tarana tehsil.

The experts here have expressed concerns about the rise in number of positivity rate, which is now hovering at 7.05%.

Samples of 6,02,481 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. The total number of corona winners is 19,078.

VACCINATION

A total of 1,595 people were vaccinated in the district on Friday. So far 15,77,549 and 14,46,459 people have been administered the first and second dose of anti-corona vaccine, respectively.

Spot fine

Local admistration has issued 1,182 spot fine receipts between January 2 and January9 and collected a fine of Rs 1.84 lakhs.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 09:17 AM IST