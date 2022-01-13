Ujjain Covid-19 Update: City reports 104 out of 107 new corona patients

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The city reported 104 new cases among the 107 who tested positive for corona across the district on Wednesday.

As per the corona health bulletin released by local administration at 11:45 pm on Wednesday, a total of 107 people tested corona positive in the district. Among the new patients, 104 are from the city while Nagda reported 2 cases and Badnagar reported 1 more case.

The number of people who are under treatment for corona in the district has gone up to 709. As of today, 694 corona patients out of 709 patients are under home isolation. The tally of Ujjain has gone up to 19,880 and the toll is 171.

As per health bulletin, out of 1,905 samples, 107 cases of corona positive patient were reported from Ujjain. No cases were reported from Mahidpur,Khachrod and Tarana tehsil.

The experts here have expressed concerns about the rise in number of positivity rate, which is now hovering at 5.61%.

Samples of 5,98,217 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. The total number of corona winners is 19,000.

VACCINATION

A total of 5,514 people were vaccinated in the district on Wednesday. So far 15,74,142 and 14,45,242 respectively.

Containment returns: Homes of 164 C-patients declared epicentres

Collector Ashish Singh, using powers vested in Section-71(1) and 72(2) of the MP Public Health Act, 1949, declared the homes of 164 corona positive people found in Ujjain urban area as epicentres. The area of practical distance from these homes has been declared as a Containment Area. Teams have been constituted for surveillance of the Containment Area.

It will be mandatory for all the residents under the Containment Area to comply with the restrictions and instructions issued under the Covid guidelines. Traffic will be completely restricted in the entire containment area. Action will be taken against corona norm violators under Section-51 of the Disaster Management Act-2005 and Section-188 of IPC.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 01:22 AM IST