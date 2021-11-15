Ujjain: Buzz across city as wedding season begins with Dev Diwali  

UJJAIN: The temple city was abuzz with activities on the auspicious occasion of Devutthana Ekadashi, which also marks the beginning of Hindu wedding season. The denizens celebrated Dev Diwali, Diwali of Gods or Chhoti Diwali on Monday with ‘Tulsi Vivah ceremony.

The city markets witnessed huge rush, sugarcane vendors witnessed brisk business. Dozens of sugarcane sellers were seen with stocks on roadsides. As the Hindu wedding season began on the day, many barats with ‘band and baja’ were seen on the roads.

As many as 25 couples tied knots at Chintaman Ganesh Mandir in Ujjain on the auspicious day of Dev Diwali. Special arrangements have been made for holding weddings on the temple premises. A nominal amount of Rs 3200 is charged for the venue, of which Rs 1100 is given to temple administration, while the remaining amount is given to the Pandit.

‘Tulsi vivah’ was also organised at Ganga Ghat, Mangalnath temple. Annakoot bhog, a special kind of offering to God was also organised on the occasion.

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 11:23 PM IST