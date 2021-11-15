Police turn blind eye to buffalo fight in Ujjain

UJJAIN: Overlooking the Supreme Court’ blanket ban, a buffalo fight was organised on the outskirts of the city near Gaughat on Monday. Ironically, the event site was just a stone’s throw away from Neelganga Police Station. The authorities, however, again opted to remain mute spectators.

People in large numbers had descended on the venue to witness the cruel fight. As the spectators had a great time ‘enjoying’ the brutal clash between the two buffaloes, the local administration and police turned a blind eye. The event was organised merely half a kilometer away from Neelganga Police Station.

Even as such animal fights are banned across the country, the traditional bull/ buffalo fights are being organised every year at places like Gaughat, Mangalnath Road, Kala Patthar, Lal Pull and other places in the city.

In the name of tradition, bull fights were also organised at Jaisinghpura, Piplinaka, Kanipura, etc, however, the police administration did nothing to prevent these events despite a blanket ban imposed by the Supreme Court on such events. No action has been taken against organisers of bull fights at these places.

