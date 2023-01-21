Ujjain: Bus staff thrashes traveller in dispute over fare

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A bus conductor hit a passenger who had come to visit Shri Mahakal Lok. There was a dispute between the two regarding the amount of fare. Meanwhile, when the passenger tried to take a photo of the conductor, he was thrashed.

Advocate Anil (33) son of Puranlal Namdev, living in Murai Mohalla, Indore, had come to see Mahakal Lok on Friday evening. On his way back, he took a bus. Before boarding the bus, the passenger was told that the fare would be Rs 60 fare but when the bus started the conductor asked for Rs 100. When Anil insisted on giving Rs 60, the conductor started abusing him.

Anil gave Rs 70 and when he wanted Rs 10 back, the conductor refused to give the money and threatened him. Meanwhile, in front of Travels’ office, when Anil got off the bus and tried to click video and photos, the entire staff of the travel agency pounced on him. These people thrashed Anil. Anil has filed a report at Nanakheda police station. He got hurt in his left hand in the incident whose treatment is going on in the District Hospital. Anil’s mobile was also damaged in the fight.

