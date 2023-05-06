Ujjain: Broad daylight murder of property broker

Picture for representation |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): SP Sachin Sharma on Friday announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information on property dealers’ killers. He also constituted an SIT to crack the case at the earliest. Rajesh alias Raju Dronavat of Ghaas Mandi was shot in front of Mungi Nursing Home near Shaheed Pard in broad daylight by two motorcycle-borne miscreants on Thursday. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to SP, many suspects had been rounded up and statements of eyewitnesses were recorded. In absence of concrete evidence or lead, the police announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information provider. An SIT comprising senior officers was also constituted.