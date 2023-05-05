Madhya Pradesh: Bizzare act! Taking the soul of the dead from Ujjain to Alot

FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Patients and family members visiting the district hospital on Friday in Ujjain were astonished to see family members of one Dhakubai, who died 20 years ago, performing some rituals on hospital grounds. When they inquired, relatives and a woman performing the ritual told them that they are performing the “Anokhi Gatla” ritual as it will help them to take Dhakubai’s soul in the form of flame to their place in their native village of Alot tehsil in Ratlam district.

The video of the exorcism, tantra-mantra has spread on social media. In the video, an elderly woman with an iron chain in her hand can be seen calling out for the soul of a woman to come out. Some women and men accompanying her stood with folded hands. Hearing the shouts of the elderly woman, a crowd gathered there.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The entire ritual lasted for half an hour, and a woman kept offering prayers at the gate of the hospital with chains in her hands. After some time, they purified the place by pouring water. Family members who hail from Alot tehsil of Ratlam district and were present during the entire ritual said that about 20 years ago, a woman named Dhakubai in their family was bitten by a dog. She was admitted to the district hospital in Ujjain, where she died during treatment.

It was claimed that Dhakubai’s spirit had recently appeared in the body of a woman from her family. She said that her soul is still in the hospital and asked family members to bring her soul to perform the ritual. After this, on Friday, the family gathered at the hospital. They decided that they would bring Dhakubai's soul to their place.

Tantrik Karan Singh, who came here from Alot, claims that they take the soul of the dead person from the place of his death to his native place after reciting prayers. The family had reached Ujjain by car on Friday to take the soul of Dhakubai. After reaching Alot, worship will be done for the peace of her soul.