e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainUjjain: Brainstorming of BJP’s reps in local urban bodies held

Ujjain: Brainstorming of BJP’s reps in local urban bodies held

At the training camp, the mayor, president, vice-president and corporators of Ujjain city and rural-urban bodies were informed about various topics by the speakers in five sessions

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 25, 2022, 05:52 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day training camp for the newly-elected public representatives of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s urban body was organised at the Bharat Mata Mandir auditorium here on Saturday.

At the training camp, the mayor, president, vice-president and corporators of Ujjain city and rural-urban bodies were informed about various topics by the speakers in five sessions. The formal inauguration of the programme was done by the guests by lighting the lamp and garlanding the portraits of great men.

In the inaugural session, State BJP vice-president and divisional in-charge Alok Sharma expressed his views on public behaviour. In the second session, Vijay Dubey expressed his views on the topic of BJP’s ideology, methodology and coordination. In the third session, BJP state vice- president Chintamani Malviya expressed his views on the topic of growing BJP, policies and development-oriented achievements of Madhya Pradesh, Union and State governments. In the fourth session, State secretary Pankaj Joshi spoke on the welfare schemes of the BJP government. In the closing session, Aman Shukla expressed his views on the role of social media and media.

Read Also
Ujjain: ABVP stages protest over delay in exam result
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Pride rally, drama,light-and-sound event to be organised on Dec 26

Ujjain: Pride rally, drama,light-and-sound event to be organised on Dec 26

Ujjain: 2 arrested for stealing money through clone cheques

Ujjain: 2 arrested for stealing money through clone cheques

Ujjain: Handicrafts fair-cum-exhibition inaugurated as pre-event of International Water Conference

Ujjain: Handicrafts fair-cum-exhibition inaugurated as pre-event of International Water Conference

Ujjain: Brainstorming of BJP’s reps in local urban bodies held

Ujjain: Brainstorming of BJP’s reps in local urban bodies held

Ujjain: Sharma feted for his nomination in AIRMF

Ujjain: Sharma feted for his nomination in AIRMF