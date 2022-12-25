Ujjain: ABVP stages protest over delay in exam result

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists staged a protest at Maharshi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University here on Saturday.

The reason for staging this demonstration was regarding the delay in declaring first year annual exam results of Shastri Falit Jyotish’s. Along with this, an overnight fee of Rs 1000 was also taken from the students. Such activity has been occurring in the university for the past several days.

When vice-chancellor Vijay Kumar was informed about all these problems, he accepted the mistakes of the university after listening to the students and assured them to take decisions in the interest of the students.