Ujjain: Bodies of two real sisters from Indore found in Kshipra

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Bodies of two real sisters of Indore were found on Triveni ghat of river Kshipra, here on Thursday afternoon spreading sensation in the area. These girls, residents of Rajendra Nagar, had come to Ujjain with their maternal uncle without informing at home.

The daughters of Prahlad Prajapat, a resident of Rajendra Nagar, namely Gayatri (8) and Savitri (7) along with their maternal uncle Raju had left the house late on Wednesday without informing them. Their five-year-old brother Yogesh was also with them. Raju is insane and cannot understand anything. When the father woke-up in the morning, he did not find the children home, so he went to his shop thinking that the children were around. Prahlad does the work of selling pots.

Meanwhile, on Thursday afternoon when the Nanakheda police got information about the bodies of girls in the river, the policemen reached the spot and sent the bodies to the District Hospital for post-mortem.

Yogesh informed the policemen about their house. After this, the family members were contacted and informed. It is said that the mother of the children has also left the house and has not been seen since Sunday. In such a situation, the children were alone in the house and they came to Ujjain with their maternal uncle.

ASI Rohit Nath said that the bodies have been sent to the District Hospital for post-mortem (PM). The cause of death will be clear only after PM.

