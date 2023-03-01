Ujjain: BKS stages dharna, demands release of compensation to hail-hit farmers 

A sit-in being staged under the aegis of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh in Ujjain on Tuesday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers in the vicinity of Ujjain had to deal with hail storms and other problems about two months ago but the government and the administration have not yet given any compensation. A sit-in was staged in protest under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) on Kothi Road, here on Tuesday.

BKS’ district president Man Singh Chaudhary and state president Kamal Singh Anjana while giving information said that on January 7, 2022, in villages Gondia, Lekoda, Hamirkhedi, Takwasa, Tankaria, Ranabad, Hasampura, Brijrajkhedi, Gangedi, Karohan, Limbapipalya of tehsil Ujjain, there was a hailstorm in which the farmers suffered a 100 per cent loss. The insurance amount has not been received till date. The Chief Minister had announced to deposit the insurance amount in a week, but to no avail.

No survye has been carried out till now in villages on the banks of Kshipra including Bhanwari, Semlyansar, Kalyanpura, Kasampur, Nakewadi, Khajuria Rehwari, Chandesari, Devarakhedi, Matankhurd, etc, they said. The BKS demanded relief amount under RBC 6 (4) should be deposited in the farmers’ account. It was ordered by the district magistrate that the payment of the farmers which was not entered by the banks under the Prime Minister’s crop insurance premium on the portal was to be done by the concerned bank branches, but till now not a single farmer has been paid by any bank branch.

