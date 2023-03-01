Ujjain: Getting lentils to eat instead of meat drunk man tries to set house on fire

Photo Credit: Pinterest

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A man in Annapurna Nagar of Nanakheda police station beat his wife mercilessly and tried to set their house on fire just because the wife had cooked pulses instead of meat. The young man had reached home in an intoxicated condition. A motorcycle, washing machine and other household items were burned to ashes when he sprinkled kerosene across the house and lit a fire.

The woman claimed that Rs 3.50 lakh kept in the almirah was also gutted. Babli Bundela, a resident of 391, Annapurna Nagar, had prepared lentils for dinner on Monday evening. His husband Sohan Singh Bundela reached home at night and got furious after seeing pulses in the food.

When he started a dispute, the wife left the house. Their son Khatushyam was out.

Meanwhile, Babli called her son’s friend Arnav and Sohan Singh ran away from home. In the fire washing machine, a Pulsar motorcycle, fridge, bed, Godrej and the goods kept in Godrej were burnt.

