Ujjain: BKS, Kisan Morcha hail budget, Congress hold demo calling it anti-people   

Ujjain(Madhya Pradesh):

BKS’ DEMAND ACCEPTED

An important long-standing demand of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) as the government has approved Rs 350 crore along with other facilities for the farmers. BKS State general secretary Bharat Singh Bains said that now farmers will be able to get agriculture loans again from the banks. Along with this, a provision has also been made in the budget for organic farming. The government has also kept a provision in the budget for the Chief Minister Transformer Grant Scheme. Farmers will be able to install their own private transformers with the help of the government. BKS has thanked the government for including all these demands in the budget.

KISAN MORCHA HAILS BUDGET

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kisan Morcha State president Chaudhary Darshan Singh expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the farmer-friendly budget. Finance minister Jagdish Devda presented the budget in the Vidhansabha, in which special focus has been given to farmers, women and youth. The budget is of Rs 3 lakh 20 thousand crore.

YC stages demo against State Budget

The Youth Congress (YC) under the leadership of District Youth Congress president Bharat Shankar Joshi, rotested agaainst the state budget here by calling it an anti-people and baseless budget.

The demonstration started From Gudri Square and ended at Kanthal Square via Gopal Mandir.

Giving information, Youth Congress district spokesperson Yogesh Saad said that hundreds of youth Congress colleagues were present during the demonstration. District president Joshi said that Shivraj’s BJP government has been deceiving the citizens of Madhya Pradesh in the name of budget for the last 18 years. Even in the budget presented by the government, there is no relief for the common man, small businessmen, unemployed youth, and domestic women.

