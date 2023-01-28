Ujjain: BJP’s social media volunteers' 2-day conclave to start today

File Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A Mahakumbh of social media volunteers of the BJP from across the country is being organised in Ujjain with the spirit of nationalism. More than 250 eminent social media volunteers from across the country will participate in the two-day event. The ‘Social Media Volunteers’ Conclave’ will start at Vikram Kirti Mandir here on Saturday at 9.30 am. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state in-charge of BJP Murlidhar Rao, BJP state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma and higher education minister Mohan Yadav will be present in the inaugural session. The main objective of this social media conclave is to spread the spirit of nationalism to the youth of the country through social media experts. In this conclave, influential faces of social media like Shefali Vaidya, Anand Ranganathan, Kapil Mishra, Prashant Patel, Pradeep Bhandari and Shahzad Poonawala will be present. The two-day event will conclude on January 29.