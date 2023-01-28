Ujjain: Cold wave and fog force people to remain indoors

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The winter continues to have an adverse effect on normal life. The dense fog remained for the third consecutive day. Thursday was a cold day. The day’s temperature was recorded at 18.2 degrees Celsius which was the lowest day temperature of this season. Normal life is also getting affected due to the severe cold. The streets get busy only after 10 am. At the same time, people go back to their houses as soon as it is evening. According to the Government Jiwaji Observatory, the day’s maximum temperature decreased by 4 degrees Celsius and it was recorded at 18.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday. At the same time, the night temperature increased by two degrees to 15.0 degrees Celsius.

Night temperature has increased due to clouds. The difference between day and night temperatures has come down to three degrees. Meanwhile, the day temperature became 21 degrees Celsius on Friday. The humidity increased to 87 per cent due to clouds and fog. There is a possibility of a change in the weather from Saturday. The sun has not come out for two days. Bonfires kept burning at many places in the city. Two days' holiday has been declared in schools. Holiday for schools and Anganwadi from nursery to 8 Due to bad weather on Thursday late evening, collector Asheesh Singh declared a holiday in schools and Anganwadi centres for children from nursery to class 8th in the district. The order will remain in effect on Saturday too.

