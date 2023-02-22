Ujjain: BJP leader accused of encroaching farmer’s land

e-Paper Get App
Ghanshyam, son of Harinarayan Chauhan, a farmer of Harnyakhedi, accused BJP leader Pushpa Chauhan that she and her husband Shantilal Chauhan were encroaching on his ancestral land.

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): BJP leader Pushpa Chauhan and her husband Shantilal Chauhan have been accused of encroaching on farmer’s land. When the matter reached the weekly progamme ‘Jan Sunwai’ (public hearing) at the administrative building complex on Tuesday, Chauhan clarified that she had complete documents of the land. The farmer is making wrong allegations.

Ghanshyam, son of Harinarayan Chauhan, a farmer of Harnyakhedi, accused BJP leader Pushpa Chauhan that she and her husband Shantilal Chauhan were encroaching on his ancestral land. There is a dispute regarding 6 biswa land. Ghanshyam Chauhan alleged that on February 15, the BJP leader along with her family and many others, brought patwari and girdawar and got the land measured. Not only this, he also talked about installing cement poles on the ground.

BJP leader Pushpa Chauhan said that she has bought about 8 biswa land from the farmer's father. 6 biswa is under the jurisdiction of the farmer. She has got his share of land measured. If the farmer wishes, he can also get his land measured by giving his application. The allegations made by farmer Ghanshyam are baseless. However, farmer Ghanshyam Chauhan maintained that his land is being encroached upon by political pressure. The complaint has been made in the public hearing.

