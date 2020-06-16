Ujjain: BJP highlights achievements of Modi govt 2.0 by distributing pamphlets

Ujjain: District Bharatiya Janata Party unit members conducted interaction with denizens at block level on Tuesday to notify the achievements of Union Government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. The interaction session was conducted under the leadership of district BJP head Vivek Joshi.

In the door-to-door interaction leaflets of historical achievements and decisions of Modi government were distributed. Simultaneously masks and decoction were also distributed to fight with COVID outbreak. Historical Decisions of Modi Government like removing Article 370 applicable in Jammu and Kashmir, enacting Citizenship Amendment Act, paving the way for construction of Ram Temple, Redemption of Muslim women from triple talaq, Kartarpur Corridor were notified by BJP leaders and workers.

On this occasion Vivek Joshi informed that first year of the second innings of Modi Government remained very challenging. During door to door interaction MP Anil Firojiya, MLA Paras Jain, Mohan Yadav, mayor Meena Jonwal, Jagdish Agrawal, Suresh Giri, Parvatsingh Jaaat Anand Singh Khichi and other workers were present.