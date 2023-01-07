Ujjain: Bhoomi poojan performed for power grid in rural belt

Guests perform bhoomi-poojan for installation of 33/11 KV sub-station (grid) at Dawoodkhedi-Jeevankhedi in Ujjain on Saturday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Bhoomi poojan of the newly-approved 33/11 KV sub-station (grid) at Dawoodkhedi-Jeevankhedi was organised by the MPEB in the chief hospitality of higher education minister Mohan Yadav here on Saturday. On this occasion, Dr Yadav said that on Saturday bhoomi poojan has been performed for the 33/11 KV power sub-station to be built at a cost of around Rs 3 crore. After the construction of this sub-centre, the problem of electricity (tripping) will end in neighbouring 15 to 20 colonies and 25 to 30 villages.

He said that Ujjain is one of the fastest-developing districts in the country. The residents of Dawoodkhedi and nearby villages have got a big gift today. Dawoodkhedi has been an important part of ancient Ujjain. When Lord Shri Krishna came here for studies, he went to Janapav via this village. He met Lord Parshuram at Janapav, hence some villages around Ujjain are named after Lord Krishna and Lord Balarama. The Lord had gone on a migration passing through the villages of Brajrajkhedi, Narayana, etc.

The old name of Dawoodkhedi was also ‘Daukhedi’. Minister said that the problems related to the electricity of the local people would end with the establishment of the sub-centre. State BJP president MP VD Sharma said on the occasion that roads, electricity and water are mainly included in the basic infrastructure for the development of any place. The government of Madhya Pradesh is continuously working for the construction of roads and availability of electricity and water and its benefits are being extended to the people. Electricity is a requirement of every village. To increase the connectivity of villages the government has connected them through roads.

With the continuous supply of electricity, along with the development of the village, agriculture will also develop, and irrigation will increase. At present, irrigation is being done on about 45 lakh hectares in the entire state. Prominent among those present in the programme included finance minister and district in-charge Jagdish Devda, MLA Bahadur Singh Chouhan and BJP presidents Vivek Joshi (urban) and Bahadur Singh Bormundla (rural).

