Ujjain: Bhasm Aarti Arrangements Rescheduled At Mahakaleshwar Temple; Efforts To Maintain Complete Transparency

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Information about the booking of bhasm aarti will be sent to the mobile number given by the devotees. Devotees will have to deposit the prescribed fee within 24 hours and generate their pass. If the pass is not generated within 24 hours, the devotee's request will be cancelled and will be accepted based on the merit of the waiting list.

To make the booking system of the famousbhasm aarti in Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple more transparent, easy and smooth, a new system has been implemented from June 1 under the direction of Ujjain collector Neeraj Kumar Singh. In this, on the basis of first come first serve, requests for bhasm aarti of 9,153 devotees have been approved on the website of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple from July 1 to July 31.

Also, booking for August, September and October will remain open. Under the new system, devotees will be able to plan their bhasm aarti in advance. In this, the booking of bhasm aarti for the next month will be released on the first date of every month. Like on June 1, the booking for the next July month has been released.

For booking their bhasm aarti, devotees can go to the website of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple www.shrimahakaleshwar.com and click on the option of advance booking of bhasm aarti and book their bhasm aarti for August, September and October. The old system of booking in which bhasm aarti was booked 15 days in advance. It will be completely closed by June 15.

Earlier, as soon as the portal was opened, bhasm aarti booking used to get full within a gap of 10 to 15 minutes. Due to this devotees used to face a lot of inconvenience. Under the new system, devotees will now be able to plan their bhasm aarti. Complete transparency will be ensured for bhasm aarti booking. Requests received for bhasm aarti booking will be monitored. Aadhaar number/ mobile number will be checked to ensure that bhasm aarti booking is not misused by the concerned person.