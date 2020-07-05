Ujjain: Baba Mahakal’s first procession today

Ujjain: The first traditional procession of Lord Mahakal during the Shravan-Bhadav month will be taken out on Monday, but amid compliance of unlock norms.

After customary worship of the Lord Mahakal’s replica at 4 pm, the procession will start from the Mahakaleshwar temple. It will then traverse through the rescheduled route viz Bada Ganesh Mandir road, Harsiddhi Chouraha, Narsing Ghat road, Siddh Ashram and will reached Ram Ghat for traditional pujan-archan of the replica with the waters of river Kshipra. The procession will then traverse through Ramanujkot, Harsiddhi Ki Paal, Harsiddhi Mandir, Bada Ganesh Mandir road and culminate at Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Meanwhile, collector and ex-officio president of Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee Asheesh Singh has clarified that the traditional procession route has been changed in wake of Corona breakout and maintaining physical distancing for the present year only. “After taking out first and second procession, a meeting of the District Crisis Management Group will re-decide about the route of third procession,” he added.