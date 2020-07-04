MP Board Result: Rajnandini Saxena is Ujjain district topper of class 10

Ujjain: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced results of Class 10 on Saturday. Twelve-students of the city have secure ranks in the merit list.

Rajnandini Saxena daughter of Rajat Saxena, a student of Cambridge Higher Secondary School secured the 1 position in district’s merit list, while Aditi Verma, Itisha Choudhary and Hiteshi Jain, of Sant Meera Convent HS School, Vinay Bhadviya of Lotus Convent HS School, Varsha Khatri of Maharishi Sandipani Public HS School secured 1 st position, Nancy Bhatkriya of Alok HS School, Shivnarayansingh Chouhan of Mother Mary HS School, Ankita Sharma of Mahrshi Sandipani Public HS School, Surbhi Lalwani , Isha Panchal secured second position while Radha Sagitra and Arshin Mansori secured third position and secured ranks in district’s top 10’s list.

Seva Bharati girls’ hostel head Priti Talang informed that all the students of the hostel cracked Class X examination with good marks and hostel management wished the students bright future. Similarly Nalanda Academy School management informed that school as got once again 100 percent results. Student Diya Solanki cracked the examination with 93.6 per cent. The management also informed that 93 per cent students aced the exam with I st class, 24 students earned more than 80 per cent marks and 40 students of the school earned 75 per cent marks. School management congratulated the students on their achievements.