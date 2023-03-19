Ujjain: Armed miscreants loot hotel occupants

According to the Mahakal police station, three masked miscreants entered Hotel Kalash between 4 am to 4.10 am on Sunday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Masked and armed miscreants looted customers staying at Hotel Kalash at Indoregate area in the early hours here on Sunday. The miscreants woke up the people sleeping in two rooms and looted jewellery and cash. The miscreants also looted the employee present at the hotel reception. The Ujjain police were taken aback by the sensational incident. Separate teams have been formed to nab the accused.

According to the Mahakal police station, three masked miscreants entered Hotel Kalash between 4 am to 4.10 am on Sunday. They woke-up Kundan Singh, a 22-year-old employee sleeping in the reception and threatened him by showing pistol and knife. The miscreants tied Kundan’s hands and took him inside the hotel where they got room number 205 opened. Chandresh, his wife Pooja and brother-in-law Jitendra, from Vidisha were staying in the room. The miscreants looted Rs 4k cash and a gold chain from their bag. After this, they locked everyone in the room and went away.

The miscreants then opened room number 101, where Sunil Kumar, a resident of Delhi, was fast asleep along with his daughter and son. The miscreants looted Rs 19k in cash, two gold chains and gold tops from them. After the loot, the miscreants also locked them in the room. They then threatened Kundan and snatched his silver chain and few rupees in cash and fled. On Kundan’s report, the police registered an offence under Section 392 of the IPC against the miscreants.

The sudden development created panic among hotel staff and the people staying there. As soon as information was received, along with the Mahakal police station, the cyber cell reached the spot for investigation.