Ujjain: Invitation given to Chintaman and Mahakal for successful hosting of Pt Mishra’s katha

MP, Mayor and organising committee functionaries extend invitation to the presiding deities at ancient Chintaman Ganesh Mandir in Ujjain on Sunday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Sehore storyteller Pandit Pradeep Mishra’s Shivmahapuran katha will be organised at the empty space in front of Anand Akhara, Mullapura on Barnagar Road here from April 4 to 10.

The first invitation of the programme was offered to Gauri’s son Ganesh by Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, organising committee patron and MP Anil Firojia and president of Vitthlesh Seva Samiti Prakash Sharma by reaching Chintaman Ganesh Temple and worshipping according to traditions on Sunday. After that, on reaching Mahakal temple and offering prayers, they invited Baba Mahakal and prayed for the successful organisation of the programme.

Work for construction of the pandal is in full swing at the programme site. During a meeting, it was informed that Rudraksha will not be distributed in Ujjain during Pt Mishra’s katha. Regarding parking, traffic system, law and order and other arrangements during the katha, collector Kumar Purushottam and SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla held a meeting with the representatives and officer-bearers of the organising committee and reviewed it. The members of the organising committee were asked to prepare a presentation of the entire event, in which maps and location are clear and make it available to the police and administration. Adequate quantity of drinking water, shade and toilets should be arranged by the organising committee for the devotees.