Ujjain: App for essential items, medicare amid lockdown

Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) and Smart City Limited (SCL) have developed a mobile phone application for city dwellers through which they can easily order for vegetables, fruits, kirana items and medicines and receive the same at home.

Doctors’ counselling and free meals can also be availed through the mobile application.

Municipal employees welcomed

On Tuesday municipal employees were welcome by residents of Amber Colony for their dedication their duties. Municipal commissioner Rishi Garg informed that arrangements for potable water have been made in all the containment areas of the city. The commissioner instructed concerned officials to arrangements for regular sanitation and sanitization across the city. He informed that sanitization was carried out on Tuesday also in Covid-19 affected areas like KD Gate, Bhargava Marg and containment areas of the city. The persons flouting lockdown were also penalized on Tuesday. Commissioner appealed city dwellers to obey lockdown to ward-off legal action and penalty.