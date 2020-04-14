Ujjain: Covid-19 in the city, 7 more test positive

Ujjain: Rising number of cases of Covid-19 has sent district administration into a tizzy. On Monday 7 more persons hailing from old city areas tested positive for Covid-19

The rapid pace at which the dreaded virus is spreading its tentacles has turned the old city area it into a hotspot for the pandemic and alarmed the administration.

Two cases of Covid-19 came to for on Sunday but on Monday the news of 7 more testing positive for the dreaded virus has startled administration.

As per report woman and her 7-year-old son hailing from Ramprasad Bhargava Marg have tested positive on Sunday, and the condition of area turned grave as now 7 more patients testing positive.

Samples of a patient who died on Sunday is also among the 7 newly identified Covid-19 case. As per report 75-year-old Covid-19 positive man hailing from Begumbag was admitted to the hospital on April 10 and died on Sunday.

While 32-year-old youth resident of Nagori Mohalla, 65-year-old man of KD Gate, 56-year-old man from Qumari Marg, 66-year-old woman hailing from KD Gate, 60-year-old woman of Qumari Marg and 60-year-old woman of Topkhana were also tested positive on Monday.

New Covid-19 positive are being treated in RD Gardi Medical Hospital. Containment team nodal officer Dr HP Sonaniya confirmed that the deceased elderly person was tested positive while 6 other quarantined in RD Gardi Medical College hospital were tested positive so in this manner the toll of positives has reached to 25 on Monday. He informed that the history of new infected persons is being examined.