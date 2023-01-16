Ujjain: ‘Anjanshalaka Pratishtha Mahotsav’ begins at Abhyudaypuranm

Various rituals were performed on the opening day of a 23-day ‘Anjanshalaka Pratishtha Mahotsav’. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The 23-day ‘Anjanshalaka Pratishtha Mahotsav’ of Navagraha Mahatirtha, - a Kalyan temple built in Abhyudayapuram Jain Guruku on Barnagar Road, Dharam Badla, began on Makar Sankranti

Uvasagharam Parshwanath Mahapujan and Parasnath Panchkalyanak rituals took place on the first day. Worship and rituals were performed in the Nishra of pilgrimage Malav Martand Acharya Mukti Sagar Surishwar Masa. Along with this, the beneficiary of Bharat Chakraborty food section built in Varanasi city was inaugurated by Milap Chand Bhansali of Babulal Mishrimal Bhansali family and the worship pandal was inaugurated by Sanjay Nahar, representative of Babulal Dhanraj Dhumbadia.

The rituals were performed by Jayesh Bhai and Brijesh Shrimal, who came from Gujarat. On the first day of the Pratishtha Mahotsav, 45 idols to be consecrated in the new temple were placed in the puja pandal and Maha Pujan was performed in front of them. The benefit of this was taken by the family of Bhagwan residents of Takhatgarh.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)