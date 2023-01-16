e-Paper Get App
Ujjain: ‘Naveen Rangshri Samman’ conferred on theatre artiste Girijesh Vyas

The event was organised on the birth anniversary of theatre artiste late Navin David.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 03:05 AM IST
article-image
Guests and hosts present ‘Naveen Rangshri Samman-2023’ to Girijesh Vyas. | FP Photo
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Senior theatre artiste Girijesh Vyas was presented ‘Naveen Rangshri Samman-2023’

At an event organised by Aastha Samaj Rachna Sewa Anusandhan Sansthan.

The chief guest, senior ophthalmologist from Jaora (Ratlam) Dr Prakash Upadhyaya said that Prof Naveen David was the best teacher, a talented artiste and creator. His contribution is an inexhaustible source of inspiration for the new generation, he added. Presiding over the programme, former vice-chancellor Dr Balkrishna Sharma said theatre is no less than a spiritual practice. Theatre is not just entertainment but it is a medium of inspiration for society, he added.

Dr Zafar Mehmood threw light on the Rang Yatra of Girijesh Vyas. The citation was read out by Dr Harish Kumar Singh. Dr Raji Ashok Memorial Award for young painter was presented to Adya Dwivedi. The programme was conducted by litterateur Ashok Waqt. Nitin David welcomed the guests. Secretary of Aastha Sanstha, Dr Pankhuri Joshi recited the poem of poet Shamsher Bahadur Singh. Rajesh Gandhara proposed the vote of thanks.

Madhya Pradesh: Surya Arghya, holy dip , donations mark Makar Sankranti celebrations in Ujjain
article-image

