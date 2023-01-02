Ujjain: Anganwadi workers to hold dharna on January 4

Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh affiliated with the Madhya Pradesh Anganwadi Workers and Assistant Union was held. The organisation has taken a concrete decision in the interest of the sisters. The organisation has made complete preparations for the phased movement. While giving information, state treasurer of the Sangh Nirmala Goswami said that on January 4, a one-day dharna at the district level will be done in which a memorandum will be handed over to the collector in the name of the Chief Minister, where a warning of 14 days will be given to fulfil all the legitimate demands before the budget session.

If the demands are not fulfilled even after one day’s movement, then from January 23 to 28, the Kaam Bandh strike will continue at the district level in all the districts of the state. Even after this, if the government does not agree, then we will give another notice and convert this strike into an indefinite one. If Covid-19 also returns the sisters will stop working and sit at home but the strike will continue. Our team will struggle until our demands are met.

