Ujjain: ABAP ultimatum over Kshipra contamination

Ghats along Kshipra river in Ujjain | File Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) general secretary Mahant Hari Giri has strongly warned the local administration to stop playing with Kshipra River, otherwise the same situation would arise where the Sant Samaj had to stand in drains before Simhastha Fair-2016. On Sunday, due to the negligence of MNC officials, a major pipeline was damaged at Rudrasagar because of which thousands of litres of dirty water kept getting at the Ram Ghat of Kshipra River. ABAP president Shri Mahant Ravindra Puri said in a press release that it is clear from the kind of indifference of the officers regarding the plight of the Kshipra River that somewhere the current officers are not concerned with the faith of the common devotees. He made it clear that if drain water continues to flow into Kshipra, then it would be difficult to take bath at Simhastha Mahakumbh, 2028

