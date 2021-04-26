Ujjain: 8 members of a family test Covid-positive

Ujjain: In the city, corona has now become a super spreader in the family. Multiple members of the same family are becoming corona positive one after the other.

One such family living in Alkhadham Nagar, where eight members have tested corona-positive in two days. They include a 18-year-old girl and a 69-year-old male. On April 24, three members in this family, who are 21, 23 and 48 years of age, respectively, became corona positive. On April 25, five more members tested corona positive, who are 18, 38, 40, 45 and 69-years-old. After eight members of the family became Covid positive in two days, the family as well as the residents in the neighborhood got stunned.

It is not the only family where more than one member become corona positive in a single day. On April 25, four members of a family living in Alkapuri, two men (20 and 23 years of age) and two women (53 and 56 years of age) tested positive. Three members of the same family, husband-wife and son, living in Vivekananda Nagar tested positive and they are put under home isolation.

A 29-year-old woman living in Nageshwardham Colony and her two minor children, aged three and nine, tested corona positive. The 25-year-old woman living in Mahalaxmi Nagar has the same story. Her nine-month-old girl child and five-year-old baby have come positive.

Colonies have become silent as many members of the same family are coming positive. Normally, despite the curfew, movements were witnessed in inner passage of the colonies, but for the last three days, there has been silence inside all the colonies.