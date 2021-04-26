Ujjain: Three more fall prey to Covid, 326 fresh positive cases reported

Ujjain: Three more patients fell prey to corona taking the toll in district to 142 mark on Sunday. In yet another record, 326 persons including 273 from Ujjain City were tested positive which took the tally in the district to 11941-mark.

Corona deaths and new patients continue to emerge every day in the Ujjain district. With death of three more patients, including a woman, on Monday, the toll reached to 142 mark. In yet another record, 326 persons including 273 from Ujjain City were tested positive which took the tally in the district to 11941 mark.

Meanwhile, the district hit triple ton for the third consecutive day on Monday with 304 positive cases which took the number of corona patients in the district to 11615-mark. Out of 1575 sample reports, 250 persons were from Ujjain City, 23 from Barnagar, 15 from Tarana, six each from Nagda and Mahidpur, three from Ghattia and one from Khachrod. This include 131 women in the positive list. All of them are symptomatic.

Out of 2874 active patients, 1493 are symptomatic and are getting treatment. Samples of 2,32,429 persons have been taken from across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 217 patients discharged on the day, the total number of discharged patients increased to 8602.