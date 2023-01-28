Ujjain: 74th R-Day celebrated with great fervour

FP Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of the 74th Republic Day the main function was held at Dussehra Maidan where the National Flag was hoisted by higher education minister Mohan Yadav and the message of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also read out. Yadav reached Dussehra ground at 9 am and after flag hoisting, inspected the parade and released balloons. Collector Asheesh Singh and SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla were with the chief guest for the parade inspection. After which the message of the Chief Minister was read out. This was followed by an impressive march past by contingents of District Police Force, Home Guards and the Armed Police.

After the march past, the minister got introduced to the commanders. He honoured the families of freedom fighters with shawl and shreefal. Attractive cultural programmes were presented by the school students. After this tableaux prepared by various departments were taken out. Prizes were distributed after the programme by the minister. He gave certificates for special service to the officers and employees working in the district. He presented shields to the platoon commanders of the District Police Force Mahila Platoon for coming first, District Home Guard Platoon for coming second and the platoon of 32nd Corps Special Armed Forces that came third in the parade.

Similarly, the tableau of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation was awarded for coming first, PHE’s tableau for bagging second place and school education department’s tableau for taking the third spot. All the participants of the cultural programme were rewarded.

AT UMC

Flag hoisting was done by Mayor Mukesh Tatwal at Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) Headquarters at Chhatrapati Shivaji Bhavan and certificates were presented to UMC officers and employees who did excellent work.

BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party's city president Vivek Joshi hoisted the flag at the local Chhatri Chowk like every year on the occasion of Republic Day here on Thursday. After hoisting the flag, Joshi extended Republic Day greetings to the citizens and party workers.

Congress

The flag was hoisted by the City Congress Committee at Gopal Mandir and the City Congress office. City Congress president Ravi Bhadauria saluted the flag and read the message sent by Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath which said that Mahatma Gandhi fulfilled the resolution of liberating India from British slavery in 1947 and independent India got its geographical body due to the strong willpower of Sardar Patel.

Bohra Samaj

Member of Parliamentary Anil Firojia, Amil Saheb Sheikh Moiz Bhai Sunelwala of Najmi Mohalla sector hoisted the flag under the auspices of Istishari Committee of Dawoodi Bohra Samaj, in the premises outside Mazar-e-Najmi located at Qumari Marg.

Jap's Office

A flag hoisting programme was organised at MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad’s divisional office at Rishi Nagar. Addressing the programme after hoisting the flag, the chief guest and vice-president of MPJAP Vibhash Upadhyaya said that the Constitution of India came into force on January 26, 1950. It is the duty of all of us to follow the Constitution and let us all work together in the interest of the country. We must compulsorily follow discipline in our life, he added.

GGPGC

Principal Dr HL Anijwal hoisted the flag in Government Girls PG College. The students of the music department presented the song Vande Mataram. NCC cadets performed a march past under the direction of Lt Dr Saroj Ratnakar. Professors Dr Anita Manchandia, Dr Bharti Jain and Dr Vandana Tripathi, who are on the verge of retirement this year, were honoured on this occasion. Sneha Dhurve and Jayanti Tamarkar presented Shaurya dance based on women's courageous deeds.

Kendriya Vidyalaya

Kendriya Vidyalaya celebrated the 74th Republic Day with great pomp. Sandeep Pondrik and Priyanka Jain welcomed the chief guest. The flag was unfurled by Mukesh Kumar Meena, principal. The students presented a colourful cultural programme which enthralled the audience. The students displayed amazing feats while performing sports and yoga. The programme was conducted by Kausillya Sharma and the vote of thanks was extended by Vipin Mehta.

Nalanda School

Republic Day was celebrated in Nalanda Academy school with enthusiasm and gaiety. The chief guest Nirmal Bhatnagar, motivation guru, hoisted the Tricolour. Addressing the students he appealed to the youth to enhance the inner potential for personality development so that knowledge and talent can be utilized for our nation’s growth. The welcome speech was given by senior lecturer Rahul Shukla. A patriotic song was presented by kids. Administrator Shailendra Singh Shaktawat welcomed the guest with a garland.

