Ujjain: 7-day long Akhil Bharatiya Kalidas Samaroh concludes

UJJAIN: A week-long Akhil Bharatiya Kalidas festival concluded here at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy on Sunday. Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav, Swami Madhav Prapanacharya Maharaj of Ramanujkot and MLA Bahadur Singh Chouhan attended the closing day ceremony and they offered garlands on the portrait of Mahakavi Kalidas and Pandit Suryanarayan Vyas.

On the occasion, they released a book ‘The complete science of stress management’. Thereafter, the winners of painting and sculpture competition were awarded with aangvastra, memento and a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000.

Kalidas Sanskrit Academy vice-chancellor Prof HP Singh delivered the welcome speech. Deputy Director Dr Yogeshwari Firozia presented the festival report. Prof Shailendra Kumar Sharma hosted the programme while director-in-charge Dr Santosh Pandya proposed a vote of thanks.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 11:56 PM IST