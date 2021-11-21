e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Ujjain

Updated on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 11:55 PM IST

Ujjain: 7-day long Akhil Bharatiya Kalidas Samaroh concludes

Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav, Swami Madhav Prapanacharya Maharaj of Ramanujkot and MLA Bahadur Singh Chouhan attended the closing day ceremony
Staff Reporter
Winners of painting and sculpture competitions receive prize from the guests during valedictory session of the week-long Akhil Bharatiya Kalidas Samaroh, in Ujjain on Sunday. | FP PHOTO

Winners of painting and sculpture competitions receive prize from the guests during valedictory session of the week-long Akhil Bharatiya Kalidas Samaroh, in Ujjain on Sunday. | FP PHOTO

Advertisement

UJJAIN: A week-long Akhil Bharatiya Kalidas festival concluded here at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy on Sunday. Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav, Swami Madhav Prapanacharya Maharaj of Ramanujkot and MLA Bahadur Singh Chouhan attended the closing day ceremony and they offered garlands on the portrait of Mahakavi Kalidas and Pandit Suryanarayan Vyas.

On the occasion, they released a book ‘The complete science of stress management’. Thereafter, the winners of painting and sculpture competition were awarded with aangvastra, memento and a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000.

Kalidas Sanskrit Academy vice-chancellor Prof HP Singh delivered the welcome speech. Deputy Director Dr Yogeshwari Firozia presented the festival report. Prof Shailendra Kumar Sharma hosted the programme while director-in-charge Dr Santosh Pandya proposed a vote of thanks.

ALSO READ

Ooops! BJP MP Anil Firojiya goofs up on Ujjain’s ranking Ooops! BJP MP Anil Firojiya goofs up on Ujjain’s ranking

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 11:56 PM IST
Advertisement