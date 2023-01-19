Ujjain: 6 matches played under ‘MP Troup Cricket Tourney’

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Six matches were played in ‘MP Trophy Cricket Tournament-2023’ under MLA late Bhurelal Firojia memorial cricket tournament on Wednesday. Organised by MP Anil Ferozia, 64 teams from eight assembly segments of Ujjain-Alot parliamentary constituency are participating in this tournament.

On Wednesday the first match was played between Ujjain South and Ujjain North in which Ujjain South won. The second match was played between two teams of Ujjain North Vidhansabha, in which Dhanwantari club defeated the team of Ujjain North and entered the next round. In the third match, Ujjain North defeated Ujjain South to enter the next round. The fourth match was played between Ujjain North and Ujjain South in which Ujjain North defeated South and entered the next round.

The fifth match was played between Mahidpur Vidhan Sabha and Tarana Vidhan Sabha in which the former team entered the next round. The sixth match was played between Tarana Vidhan Sabha and Ujjain North in which Tarana Vidhan Sabha won the match and entered the next round. In this competition, the first prize would be of Rs 1, 11, 111 and the second prize of Rs 55, 555 while the man of the series will be given Rs 21, 000. All the teams participating in this free competition are being provided with a cricket kit containing bats, balls and bags by MP Firojia.

