Ujjain: 5 parts of city declared ‘containment area’

Collector Shashank Mishra on Tuesday declared Vazirpura, Begambag, Amarpura, Nagori Mohalla and Gandhi Nagar areas as containment areas under sections 71(1) and (2) of Madhya Pradesh Public Health Act

According to the collector, residents of these areas would be examined by health department and the surveillance teams for these areas have been constituted.

The transportation in the areas will be restricted completely, only doctors, paramedical staffers and concerned officials shall be permitted to enter the areas.

Kirana shops to remain open from 7 am to 2pm

Wholesale and small kirana shops of localities shall remain open from 7 am to 2 pm only for packing and delivering the ordered goods. Likewise, medical stores, ayurvedic, homeopathic medical shops and cattle feed shops across the city shall remain open from 10 am to 4 pm as per the ‘amended’ order issued by the collector.