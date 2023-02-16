Ujjain: 31st Mahakaleshwar Sangeet Samaroh to be organised on Maha Shivratri

File Photo Mahakal Temple | FP PHOTOS

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal’s leading cultural organisation Madhuvan organises the festival - Mahakaleshwar Sangeet Samaroh, in Ujjian on the occasion of Shivratri to keep alive the tradition of dance and music created in the graceful temples.

This festival is being held since 1993. In its 31st year, a spiritual devotional music festival has been organised for the general public at the discourse hall of Madhav Seva Nyas near Bharat Mata Mandir, Mahakal Lok.

Renowned bhajan singers of the state and the country, Sadhna Rahatgaonkar, Prakash Parnerkar, Keerti Sood, Samiksha Joshi, Atul Sharma and Vani Sathe-Joshi will enthrall the audeince with their voice. Renowned dancer Santosh Desai will inaugurate the procession of Mahakal with her dance.

Ujjayini’s famous tabla acharya Pandit Balakrishna Mahant will be honoured and litterateur Chander Sonane will be honoured with the innovative word Shilpi Alankaran for the year 2023 for his literary contribution.

Director of Madhuvan Pt Suresh Tated said that in this lively event focused on the Bharatiya Sanatan Sanskruti Mandir Mahotsav, the artists involved in the festival along with the service seekers associated for the last 31 years will be honoured by the guests by presenting mementoes.

Read Also Ujjain: Cows producing maximum quantity of milk awarded

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)