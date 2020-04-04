Ujjain: 30 health employees, found absent from duty, issued notices, CS and Madhav Nagar superintendent shunted

Ujjain: Perturbed over continuous negligence and lack of professionalism from responsible medical officers, the CMHO Dr Anusuiyya Gawli Sinha on Friday disinvested Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr RP Parmar and Madhav Nagar Hospital superintendent Dr Mahesh Marmat with immediate effect.

CMHO told Free Press that the orders were issued as per the directives of district collector Shashank Mishra. Dr Parmar was removed as two Corona virus infected could not get treatment properly and were died in separate incidents. Dr Parmar who is the whole-sole in-charge of the isolation center at Madhav Nagar Hospital which is now identified as Covid-19 Hospital did not inform about the admission of such patients to the concerned authorities. He even failed to manage ventilators at the hospital. He will continue to work at this hospital itself but only in the capacity of a doctor. Dr PN Verma has been made the new Civil Surgeon.

On the other hand, Dr Marmat was disinvested from his charge maintaining negligence to run the affairs of hospital. He even failed to ensure proper maintenance of life saving equipments and this was evident when two Corona virus infected patients could not get treatment in time and died. Medical officer of the same hospital Dr Bhojraj Sharma has been made new superintendent. CMHO informed that charge-sheet will be issued to all these errant senior medical officers shortly and harsher action may also be taken against them.

Further, the CMHO also served show cause notices to those 30 health employees who were found absent from duty at Jansapura where they were for conducting survey on Thursday.