Ujjain: 3 accused of attack on Daulatganj’s businessman arrested

Ujjain: The police on Sunday disclosed the details of robbery incident, which pertains to a local businessman.

On March 6, Navneet (34) son of Manoharlal Jain, resident of 37, Tulsi Nagar, who runs a milk and sweets shop in Daulatganj, was attacked by unidentified people near Arvind Nagar with an intent to rob him. Though injured, Jain escaped and reached home. Chimanganj Mandi police registered the case under Sections 324, 307, 393 and 120-B of IPC. Police arrested three miscreants with help of CCTV footages.

During questioning, accused Roshan Rathore said he earlier worked at Navneet Jain's shop. He asked money to meet his personal needs but Navneet Jain declined and expelled him from the job. Angry with this, the accused committed crime with his three companions.

According to Kotwali City Superintendent of Police, Pallavi Shukla and police station incharge Jitendra Singh Bhaskar, they detained Lokesh alias Kazu (20) son of Ramchandra Parihar resident of Kirti Nagar, Lal Gate, Indore Road. On questioning, he said his friend Roshan Rathore who used to work at Navneet Jain’s shop needed Rs 10,000. As Jain refused to pay the money and removed him from his shop, Roshan prepared a plan along with Dipesh Gupta and Gopal alias Kishore to attack Navneet Jain and rob the money but failed to execute it fully due to Jain’s alertness.

Accused Roshan Rathore and his associates Dipesh Gupta and Lokesh alias Kazu have been arrested. The red-coloured Apache motorcycle used in the incident has been seized. Pal alias Kishore, who had stabbed the businessman, could not be arrested. Efforts are on to arrest him, the police said.